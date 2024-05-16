Congress nominee using foul language: BJP

Faridabad, May 15
A controversy seems to have erupted over a remark made by Congress candidate Mahender Pratap Singh at a public meeting here on Tuesday night. The BJP has raised the issue of Singh hurling abuses during a speech. It is reported that Singh immediately tried to rectify it by claiming that his remark may be considered as only a ‘catchphrase’ and was not targeted at any particular person or individual. When contacted Vivek Pratap Singh, son of Mahender Pratap, denied that his father hurled any abuse.
