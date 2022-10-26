Congress nowhere in Adampur contest, it's fight between AAP & BJP: Satinder Singh

AAP has fielded Satinder Singh, who was the Congress candidate in the 2014 Assembly elections and had later shifted to the BJP. This time, he got the AAP ticket, exactly a month after joining the party. In an interview with The Tribune, he said the fight this time was between him and the BJP candidate only. Excerpts:

Satinder Singh, AAP

What are the main issues concerning Adampur?

This election is about a change in Adampur. This is a contest for replacing the old system, which is responsible for the ills afflicting this segment. People here are at the receiving end due to long absence of the sitting MLA, who has been winning from here for around 26 years.

Why should people vote for you?

AAP has a proven record of performance in Delhi. The policies and programmes of the Delhi Government are an example in front of people here. The old-age pension scheme was restored in Punjab. If I get elected from here, we will make Adampur a model of development before going to the polls in 2024.

Who is responsible for Adampur’s neglect in terms of development?

The successive governments as well as the local MLA are responsible for the lack of development in Adampur. It is the responsibility of the local MLA to raise voice for the local people, but Kuldeep Bishnoi has failed to do so.

You are said to be the richest candidate in the fray. Why AAP, which claims to be the party of common people, gave you the ticket?

AAP never says it will give the ticket to only those who are financially weak. It wanted to field a candidate having a clean image. I fit the bill.

Rivals target you over changing political affiliations. What’s your take?

There is nothing wrong in that. The person who got elected on the Congress ticket and then voted against the official nominee in the Rajya Sabha poll should be called a betrayer.

Who is the main contestant for you in Adampur?

The Congress candidate is nowhere in the contest. My fight is with the BJP and I am going to win this election.

Do you have any plan for improving the condition of schools in the area?

The school education system is in tatters here. The issue has gained significance and even students had to come out to stage protests. We will fix this issue as education and health are the priority areas for AAP.

Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann make any difference here?

Both leaders are coming to Adampur for campaigning and they will put forth the performance record of their respective governments.

AAP hasn’t taken a clear-cut stand on the SYL issue so far. How do you justify that?

I cannot comment on this issue as it is related to the Centre and the state governments.