Congress party would not even cross 30 seats: Abhay Chautala

Karnal, June 18

Launching a scathing attack on former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala accused him of aligning with the BJP.

Chautala claimed that Hooda’s alignment with BJP has led to the fielding of weak candidates, ensuring the BJP’s dominance in Haryana. He even fielded weak candidates from Karnal Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly by-elections.

“If he was not aligned with it, BJP would have lost all ten seats in Haryana,” said Chautala during a media interaction on the sidelines of a workers’ meeting.

Responding to the Congress’ target of winning more than 70 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Chautala said it won’t even cross 30 seats.

“The BJP had given a slogan of ‘75 Par’ in the last Assembly elections and it remained at 40 seats. Now Congress has given the slogan ‘70 Par’, but it will be confined to just 30 seats,” said Hooda.

Chautala also questioned Hooda’s strategy of seeking time from the Haryana Governor. “Why does former CM Hooda not demand an assembly session? Instead, he seeks time from the Governor of Haryana. Hooda should demand a session of the house,” he said.

He further alleged that Hooda and his son, Deepender Hooda, have assured tickets to 10-15 candidates in every constituency, which would be dangerous for the Congress in coming time.

Discussing the Congress’s performance in recent election, Chautala said that voters intended to vote against the BJP. He argued that once people realised the INDIA bloc would form the government at the centre, they supported INDIA bloc candidates.

“If INLD had been part of the INDIA bloc, they would have won all ten seats in Haryana,” he claimed. Chautala alleged that the INLD’s exclusion from the INDIA bloc was due to the Congress as it resisted including certain regional parties.

Earlier, Chautala reviewed the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha election and discussed future strategies with party leaders and workers. Accompanied by state president Ram Pal Majra and others, he urged the party members to prepare rigorously for the assembly election.

“We have discussed various aspects of the Lok Sabha and upcoming Assembly elections,” he said, urging party leaders and workers to reach out to people. “In the upcoming Assembly elections, the INLD will be a king maker as there is lots of difference between Lok Sabha and Assembly election,” said Chautala.

