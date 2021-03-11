Congress played major role in freedom struggle: Udai Bhan

Rewari, May 25
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress president Udai Bhan and other party leaders welcomed the ‘Azadi Gaurav Yatra’ of the Congress Seva Dal that reached Rewari on Wednesday. The leaders termed the yatra as a great initiative to showcase the sacrifices made in the freedom struggle. Questioning the policies and ideology of the BJP, Udai Bhan asked the party about its contribution in the freedom movement.
Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said today’s generation should know that freedom came at a price as our freedom fighters had to suffer many hardships and make several sacrifices.
