Congress plays Brahmin card, fields Satpal Brahmachari from Sonepat seat

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, April 26
The Congress has fielded a Brahmin candidate, Satpal Brahmachari, from here against BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli.
Born at Gangoli village in Safidon of Jind district, a constituency of the Sonepat Lok Sabha seat, Brahmachari was a former MC chairperson of Hardwar, where he had contested the Assembly elections on Congress ticket against BJP’s stalwart leader Madan Kaushik in 2022.
From the Sonepat seat, a part of Deswali belt and considered to be dominated by Jats, the BJP fielded Brahmin leader Ramesh Kaushik. He won in 2014 and 2019. Now, the BJP has fielded Brahmin leader Mohan Badoli from the seat.
Sources in the party said that the Congress had played a Brahmin card. Satpal Brahmachari had two ashrams in Hardwar and scores of people from Sonepat and Jind districts used to stay at his ashrams.
Political experts say that the contest will be more interesting in the coming days. The Sonepat seat is a prestige issue for both the BJP and the Congress party. The BJP wants to create history by winning thrice in a row and the Congress wants to win the seat again after a long period of 10 years.
