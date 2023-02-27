Congress promises MSP with legal guarantee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

The Congress announced that farmers would be given the MSP with legal guarantee under the C2 formula of the Swaminathan Commission.

Not only loan waiver, the party would also work towards complete debt relief to farmers and making agriculture a profitable business. Along with this, agriculture will also be given government aid and banking concessions like industry. These goals have been set by the Congress during its ongoing 85th General Convention in Raipur.

The Committee on Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, led by former CM and LoP Bhupinder Hooda, presented its draft in the session and gave detailed information on the party’s goals.

In his address, Hooda said due to the “insensitivity” of the present government, farmers were not only distressed and agitated but also being forced to end lives. “Buying agricultural produce at a price less than the MSP should be a punishable offence,” he added

