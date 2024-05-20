Congress promoted corruption, nepotism: Rajasthan Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 19

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress party, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said the Congress did nothing except promote corruption and nepotism while ruling the nation for several decades, while the BJP government, led by Narendra Modi, had ushered in a new era of development. It benefited the poor, youth, farmers and women through its welfare schemes.

Diya was addressing a series of poll meetings in Bhojawas, Dhanaunda and Kheri Talwana villages in the Ateli Assembly segment of Mahendragarh district on Saturday. She sought votes for BJP candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh stating that his victory would contribute in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

Lashing out at the Congress and the INDIA bloc, the Deputy CM said the Congress and its alliance were against the Sanatan dharma. The Congress had insulted it by rejecting the invitation for the consecration of Lord Rama’s temple in Ayodhya. She said those who insulted Sanatan had no right to be in power.

“The double engine government of the BJP in Haryana is working continuously for the development and people’s welfare. The AIIMS project in Ahirwal will provide ultramodern healthcare facilities and benefit a large number of people in the area. The huge crowd and people’s enthusiasm is an indication that they are ready for the lotus to bloom once again while believing in the guarantee of Modi,” said Diya.

Former minister Ram Bilas Sharma while speaking on the occasion enumerated prime works done by the Modi government in the last decade. “The construction of Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370, women reservation and uniform civil code are some of the historical steps which have brought praises for Modi from across the country,” he added.

