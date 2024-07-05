Ambala: Congress protests closure of Shambhu border

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 4

Congress workers, led by former minister Nirmal Singh, staged a dharna at Kalka Chowk in Ambala City today to show resentment against the closure of Shambhu border.

Singh said, “Due to the border’s closure, the traders and shopkeepers in Ambala have been suffering heavy losses and have started cutting down their workforce. The Centre and the state government should resolve the issues and get the border opened.”

