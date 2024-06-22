Sirsa: Congress protests frequent power outages

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 21

To protest frequent power outages and unannounced cuts, Congress leaders staged a demonstration outside the office of the power corporation here on Friday.

Residents also took part in the protest. A large number of police personnel were present on the occasion. When the protesters, led by Congress leader KV Singh tried to advance, they were stopped by the police at the main gate of the office. Subsequently, officials from the electricity board arrived and accepted a memorandum. They assured the protesters that the issues will be resolved within 10 days.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Congress leaders said there is mismanagement of electricity and water supply in Sirsa. They criticised the government for “failing” to address the issue.

KV Singh said the Electricity Minister himself is from Sirsa and despite that, the situation remains dire. Over the past 10 days, there have been unannounced power cuts and no officials or employees answer their phones, he added.

The Congress leader added that the people are severely affected due to these power cuts.

“The government, which claims to provide 24-hour electricity and water, has proven to be ineffective,” he said.

Congress leaders Rajkumar Sharma, Naveen Kedia, Sandeep Nehra, Subhash Jodhpuriya, Krishna Phaugat, Surendra Bansal, Vishal Verma, Karan Chawla and Sahi Ram Saharan were present on the occasion.

Electricity poles broken

On Thursday evening, a severe storm accompanied by heavy rain disrupted the electricity supply throughout the district. Residents spent the entire night without power.

Although the rain brought some relief, the failure of the power department caused inconvenience to the people. The storm and the heavy rain left many electricity poles broken in various parts of the district. Reports indicated that trees and electricity poles had fallen on main roads of several villages. The administration cleared the roads on Friday morning.

At Shahpur Begu village, an electric pole fell onto the road, causing a total blackout in the village. Besides, several areas, including Nohariya Bazaar, Preet Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Parmarth Colony, Kalyan Nagar, Shah Satnam Ji Nagar, Kanganpur and Agarsain Colony, experienced power outages throughout the night.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Sirsa