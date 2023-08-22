Congress protests 'harassment' over family, property IDs in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 21

Realising the reported resentment among public on the issue of the “Parivar Pahchan Patra” (family ID), the Congress, led by former Union Minister Kumari Selja and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary, staged a protest demonstration in Bhiwani town today.

Addressing the workers outside the mini secretariat during the Jan Aakrosh demonstration, Selja who is AICC General Secretary, alleged that the BJP-JJP government had lost the trust of people who are facing a lot of harassment due to policies of the government.

“About 10 lakh families have been struck off from the list of the beneficiaries under the below poverty line (BPL). The system of family ID and property ID is so flawed that lakhs of people are facing harassment to get their details in these IDs corrected. Various sections of society are forced to hold dharnas in support of their demands,” she said.

