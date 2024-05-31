Congress protests replacement of hard disk at strongroom

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 30

Congress leaders objected to the replacement of the hard disk of CCTV cameras in the strongroom at Chaudhary Devi Lal University. They alleged that the hard disk was being replaced without informing anyone.

Upon receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner RK Singh and SP Vikrant Bhushan arrived at the scene and clarified that the hard disk was being replaced to keep the data safe. They said there was three-layer security around the strongroom.

As soon as the Congress leaders heard about the replacement of the hard disk, they rushed there. Congress leaders Karnail Singh, Rajkumar Sharma, Veer Bhan Mehta, and others objected to it. Karnail Singh accused election officials of hard disk tampering and said political representatives or candidates themselves should be present whenever the hard disks were replaced.

The DC said some people had doubts about the hard disk replacement, but they had explained the process to the representatives of Congress and the JJP in front of journalists. RK Singh said hard disks would be replaced as they stored data continuously, and when their capacity was full, they were replaced and remained in the custody of the RO.

