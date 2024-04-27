Congress puts weight behind old warhorses in Hisar and Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 26

The Congress has reposed faith in its old electoral warhorses in former Union ministers Kumari Selja and Jai Prakash from Sirsa (Reserved) and Hisar Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, as it will be a record eighth Lok Sabha contest for them.

Jai Prakash

Sirsa candidate Kumari Selja, a four-time MP, represented Sirsa (1991 and 1996) and Ambala (2004 and 2009). She lost three elections — debut bypoll in 1988, 1998 and Ambala in 2019.

The Sirsa constituency is set to witness a contest between the former state Congress presidents. Selja, who has been state Congress president from 2019 to 2022, will take on BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar, who is a former Congress MP and had been the state president from 2014 to 2019.

Selja’s father Dalbir Singh had been a four-time MP from Sirsa (1967, 1971, 1980 and 1984). She made her electoral debut in 1988 after the demise of her father, but lost. Though the Congress denied her ticket in 1989, she made a comeback and won the next two elections — 1991 and 1996.

In Hisar, Jai Prakash too has taken the field for the eighth time. He won the Hisar seat in 1989 on Janata Dal ticket, 1996 as HVP nominee and in 2004 as Congress candidate. He had also suffered defeats in 1991, 1998, 2009 and 2011 (byelection).

Commenting on the Sirsa contest, a political observer said it was unprecedented that two former state presidents of the Congress were taking on each other. “Though the regional outfits and other parties have fielded their candidates, it will be a direct contest between Selja and Tanwar,” he said.

Selja has been camping at her residence in Hisar, where she has been meeting party workers and supporters from Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts for the past four days.

Party sources said Selja would launch her poll campaign from Danoda village in the Narwana Assembly segment in Jind district, which is part of the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, from April 29. Danoda is the centre of Binain khap, one of the biggest khaps of Jind district.

Jai Prakash will arrive in Hisar tomorrow and is expected to hold a meeting at the Congress Bhawan with party workers. He belongs to the Kalayat Assembly segment in Kaithal district, which was part of the Hisar Lok Sabha seat before the 2009 delimitation. His association with Hisar is old as he had been an MLA from Barwala in 2000, besides contesting the Adampur byelection in 2022.

