Congress ready to sacrifice anything to save Constitution: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 14

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed a gathering at the ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally as part of the ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ march here on Friday. He said despite the peak harvesting season and the mercury crossing 42 degree mark, a large number of people turned out for the rally.

Hooda and other party leaders also offered floral tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary.

During his address, Hooda emphasised the legacy of the Congress party and highlighted the sacrifices made by his ancestors for India’s freedom and the Indian Constitution. He expressed concern over the current situation where some forces were trying to weaken the Constitution. He also criticised the BJP government for cancelling the membership of Rahul Gandhi, saying it was an attempt to suppress the voice of the Opposition.

Hooda also stressed the importance of a strong Constitution, saying that it was not only a legal document, but a social-economic one. He called for a pledge to not allow anyone to weaken the rights given to us by the Constitution.

Expressing his pain, Hooda said Haryana was number one in development, per capita income, per capita investment, respect of farmers, sportspersons, sugarcane price and pension before 2014. However, today, Haryana has fallen behind, ranking 19th in development and number one in unemployment, inflation, crime, corruption and debt, he added.

State in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Shakti Singh Gohil also spoke at the rally, emphasising the importance of education, organisation and struggle, as advocated by Babasaheb. He criticised the BJP for its politics of lies and double standards, citing the example of separate laws for the BJP MP who beat up a Dalit doctor in Amreli, and for Gujarat and Rahul Gandhi.

State Congress president Udaybhan highlighted the party’s contribution in empowering the weak, backward and exploited, citing laws and the Fundamental Rights like the Right to Education, Right to Information, Right to Food and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.