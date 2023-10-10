Congress ready to support Haryana Govt on SYL, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 9

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that their party was willing to support the Haryana Government on the SYL issue in the interest of the state.

However, he lamented that the state government had failed to adopt a firm stance regarding the matter, due to which even the Supreme Court’s orders were not getting executed.

Hooda was addressing a news conference here today. Questioning the process adopted for the selection of HCS officers, he demanded a CBI inquiry into the recruitments made by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The former Chief Minister demanded that the Asian Games medal winners be appointed to higher posts like DSPs and the cash reward amount increased to Rs 5 crore for gold medalists, Rs 3 crore for silver medalists and Rs 2 crore for bronze medalists.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Rohtak #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL