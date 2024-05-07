Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners for state

Chandigarh, May 6
The Congress named 40 leaders as star campaigners for Haryana today. Prominent among them are party national president Malikarjun Kharge, former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
State Congress incharge Dipak Babaria, state party president Udai Bhan, ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda, former Union minister Kumari Selja, former Union minister Birender Singh, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, former state minister Ajay Singh Yadav, MP Deepender Hooda, deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, and state party chief whip BB Batra are on the list. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have also made the cut.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...