Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners for state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The Congress named 40 leaders as star campaigners for Haryana today. Prominent among them are party national president Malikarjun Kharge, former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

State Congress incharge Dipak Babaria, state party president Udai Bhan, ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda, former Union minister Kumari Selja, former Union minister Birender Singh, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, former state minister Ajay Singh Yadav, MP Deepender Hooda, deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, and state party chief whip BB Batra are on the list. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have also made the cut.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi