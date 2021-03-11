Congress revamp on, party organization will be stronger in the coming days, asserts Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 21

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the Congress party organization will become stronger in the coming days and the party will take up the issues of the people more assertively as the Opposition and work to overthrow the BJP-JJP government which had failed on every front.

Hooda arrived in Rohtak today to unveil the statue of the late freedom fighter, Poorchand Azad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “It is due to the sacrifices of these great personalities that the country has got freedom. Therefore, to take the country forward, one has to follow the path shown by the freedom fighters and martyrs.”

Hooda warned the Haryana government not to tamper with history and respect those who made sacrifices for the country. “The country or society which forgets the contribution of its ancestors cannot progress,” he added.

Responding to the questions of journalists after the programme, Hooda said that the Congress has expedited the process of revamping the party organization. The preparations are in full swing for the opposition programme to be held in Fatehabad on May 29. “As Opposition, the Congress will fulfil its responsibility with full dedication and diligence,” he said.

Responding to a question on the controversy over the land of Gaur Brahmin Educational Institute, Hooda said that the educational institution should get the land. “The government should give back its land to the institute,” he said.

Many senior leaders from Rohtak, including Shadi Lal Batra, Subhash Batra, MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, Manmohan Azad, president of the Shaheedan-e-Watan Yamadkar Committee, were present at the programme.