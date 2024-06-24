Congress secretary alleges BJP has corrupted academic system

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 23

Congress National Secretary Vineet Punia said the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and various states, including Haryana had corrupted the academic atmosphere in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in the Fatehabad Assembly segment today, Dr Punia alleged that due to repeated paper leaks, the students have lost faith in the system. “70 paper leaks have been reported in the last 10 years of the BJP rule at the Centre and in various states. The scam must be investigated under the Supreme Court’s supervision,” he said.

The Congress leader disclosed that his party will raise the matter in the parliament and enforce the accountability of the government. He said the Congress will not let off the government for playing with and ruining the careers of students across the country.

He alleged that it was because the BJP government had given preference to ideological loyalties over merit and competence that such incidents were happening. He said it was unprecedented the way papers of almost every exam are found to have been leaked.

Dr Punia pointed out that first it was the NEET UG, then the UGC-NET and now the same has happened with NEET PG. “The entire system under the BJP has become rotten,” he observed. He added that as a responsible and effective Opposition, the Congress will hold the BJP to account.

The Congress secretary claimed that the BJP government in Haryana was counting its last breaths and it was clear that the Congress will form the government in the state in the next elections.

