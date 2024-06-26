Congress sends reminder to Haryana Speaker on Kiran Choudhry’s disqualification

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

Challenging the continuation of Congress-turned-BJP leader Kiran Choudhry, the Congress today approached Speaker Gian Chand Gupta with a reminder to disqualify her as a member of the Vidhan Sabha immediately.

In a letter, the deputy leader of the Congress in the House, Aftab Ahmed, and Chief Whip BB Batra urged Gupta to disqualify Choudhry, elected on a Congress ticket from Tosham, after she resigned from the party’s primary membership and joined the BJP.

The letter stated that any member who voluntarily gave up the membership of a political party was liable to be disqualified.

