Congress set to return to power in state, claims Hooda

Jind, May 10

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today claimed the Congress wave was sweeping across the state and the party was set to win all seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting here, the former CM said the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections will pave the way for the return of the Congress government in Haryana.

Hooda said there are many issues plaguing the state, including spiralling crime, unemployment, plight of farmers and weaker sections of society. He said on coming to power, he will eliminate the crime and criminals from the state like he did in 2005 during his first term as the CM.

Hooda said the aim of the Congress is to eliminate crime, unemployment, inflation, poverty, recruitment mafia, illegal drugs and atrocities on deprived classes from the state. “To fulfil this objective, a manifesto has been issued by the party in the form of a Nyay Patra. In this, participation and justice for every class has been guaranteed. It is the responsibility of every worker to deliver the Congress Nyay Patra to every home,” he said.

“The Congress has guaranteed that 30 lakh government jobs will be provided when the government is formed at the Centre to curb unemployment. Every educated youth will be given an apprenticeship of Rs 1 lakh annually besides 50 per cent reservation for women in jobs, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh annually and guarantee of MSP to farmers,” he added.

“The salaries of Anganwadi, mid-day meal workers and Asha workers will be doubled. When the Congress government is formed in Haryana, there will be permanent recruitment on 2 lakh vacant government posts as per merit, without any paper leak. The Congress will provide Rs 6,000 pension to every elderly person and old pension scheme benefit to employees. The party has also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinders for Rs 500 to curb inflation,” he promised.

