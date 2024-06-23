Congress should expel Jai Prakash for anti-women remarks, says Kiran

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani/Rohtak, June 22

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry, who recently switched to the BJP, has blasted Congress MP Jai Prakash for his remarks that women are not entitled to their family’s political legacy. Talking to reporters at Bhiwani today, Choudhry said the remark reflected anti-daughter mindset of the Congress leader.

JP’s comment Smacks of patriarchal mindset: Selja Reacting to Jai Prakash’s statement, Congress MP Kumari Selja remarked that some people still had a patriarchal mindset. “The statement is an insult to women empowerment. In the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi has been carrying out campaign for women empowerment. Has he forgotten that Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi carried forward their family legacy?” she asked.

“Jai Prakash should be expelled from the Congress as his statement implies that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi were not entitled to the political legacy of late leaders Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, respectively, “ she said.

She pointed out that her late father-in-law Bansi Lal had made history by placing his pagri on the head of his grand-daughter Shruti Choudhry at a huge public gathering in Bhiwani in the presence of several prominent leaders, including certain Chief Ministers.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Archana Gupta has slammed the Congress over an alleged anti-women statement by Hisar Lok Sabha MP Jai Prakash.

Addressing a news conference in Rohtak today, Gupta said the Congress has always humiliated and harassed women. “Jai Prakash made a statement how can Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry inherit Chaudhry Bansi Lal’s legacy. Tired of the harassment of such leaders, Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry were forced to leave the Congress,” said the BJP leader.

She maintained India has always given equal rights to women, but Congress leaders do not hesitate to make statements against women.

Gupta said MP Jai Prakash and the Congress should apologise for the statement demeaning women.

She asserted that women have equal rights and the BJP will not tolerate insult to women under any circumstances. Gupta asked Jai Prakash to explain whether Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister without any legacy, did Sonia Gandhi become such a strong woman by coming to India from Italy without any legacy, did Priyanka Gandhi become the national general secretary of Congress without any legacy.

“Jai Prakash should have looked within himself before making a statement. Both Congress and Jai Prakash should apologise to women,” Gupta said, adding that women are always respected in the BJP.

