Congress stages walkout during Haryana Budget Session, protests against continuation of Sandeep Singh

Gitanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, February 20
The Congress on Monday staged a walkout in the Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly against continuation of minister Sandeep Singh.
They demanded that Singh should resign and also raised anti-government slogans.
The CM asserted that his resignation would not be sought. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said till the time the inquiry was pending, they could not hold Singh guilty.
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded that the inquiry be handed over to the CBI.
Singh was not present in the House.
Later, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.
