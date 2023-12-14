Congress to corner Haryana govt on state of schools, joblessness: Bharat Bhushan Batra

Rohtak, December 13
During the upcoming session of the state Assembly, the Congress will corner the BJP-JJP regime in Haryana over the lack of proper infrastructure and basic amenities at government schools, educated youths remaining unemployed despite clearing qualifying tests, frequent paper leaks, lack of effective steps to check air pollution, etc.
“Issues like curtailing the powers of sarpanches and prevalence of narcotics will be taken up during the session,” said Bharat Bhushan Batra, Congress MLA from Rohtak and party’s chief whip in the Vidhan Sabha.
Addressing a press conference today, Batra said the recent instances of alleged molestation of schoolgirls by principals at Jind and Kaithal would also be raised.
The MLA said the elevated railway track at Rohtak had reduced the Gandhi Camp area into a slum due to its faulty design and lack of vision on part of the persons who envisaged the project.
“It has proved to be a cancer for the city and will be eradicated after the formation of a Congress government in the state,” he said. He said the current regime had also failed to get the local auto-market, dairies and other business hubs moved out of Rohtak city.
