Congress to hold rally to recall farmers’ sacrifices: Deepender

Hisar, November 19
Rajya Sabha member from the Congress Deepender Singh Hooda today said a Kisan-Majdoor Aakrosh Rally would be organised in Sirsa on December 17 in memory of 750 farmers and labourers, who lost their lives during the farmer’s agitation against the three farm laws.
Addressing a press conference in Sirsa today, Hooda said, “There is anger among farmers that the government has not yet implemented the agreement that was reached between the government and farmer organisations two years ago. The government is working to strangle democracy in the country.”
“The power of farmers and labourers made this government bow down by a non-violent, disciplined and peaceful agitation. We will force the government to implement the agreement made with the farmers. We will not let this government forget the sacrifices made during the farmers’ movement,” he added.
