Congress to make clean sweep in state: Hooda

Rohtak, May 9

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today claimed there is a wave in favour of Congress and the party is going to make a clean sweep firstly in the Lok Sabha and then in the Assembly elections in the state.

“We are getting tremendous response from people during the rallies and public meetings everywhere in the state. Over 100 senior leaders, including 40 former MLAs, MPs and former MPs, have so far joined the Congress from other parties in the past one year. This is a clear indication that winds of change are blowing in the state,” he claimed here today.

He said there was a direct contest between Congress, its ally and the BJP while candidates of other parties were in the fray only to divide the votes. “The BJP government despite ruling the state for a decade has no achievement to show. It neither set up any power plant or industry nor brought any big educational institute or development project in the past decade. Moreover, it also stalled several of those ambitious projects that were approved during the previous Congress regime. Yet, the debt on the state has increased,” he said.

Decrying the recruitment through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, he said the contractual deployment had worked to ruin the future of youth as the job had neither pension benefit nor stability. “We will abolish this system on coming to power and will fill a large number of government jobs,” he added.

Hooda said the SCs/BCs were given the right to reservation and equality in the Constitution keeping in mind their uplift but today the BJP leaders were talking about changing the Constitution.

He said no one was feeling secure in the state as criminals were making threat calls and demanding extortion from abroad while the government was doing nothing to stop them.

