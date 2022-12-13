Haryana Congress to raise issues of MBBS bond, high AQI during winter session

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The Haryana Congress has submitted calling attention motions on the high air quality index (AQI), waterlogging in fields preventing the next cycle of sowing and MBBS bond issue for the upcoming winter session of the state Legislative Assembly.

The winter session will begin on December 26.

Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed and chief whip BB Batra, along with five party MLAs, have moved a calling attention motion on high AQI in Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Sonepat and other districts of the state. “The AQI has reached a dangerous level. It is proving fatal for all.”

The shortage of urea and DAP is also on the agenda

of the party. Five MLAs have moved a calling attention motion on waterlogging in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Nuh, Rohtak, Jind, Sonepat, Hisar and Sirsa. “September and October saw unseasonal rains. First, the crops got damaged. Then rabi crops couldn’t be sown due to waterlogging,” Ahmed added.

On the MBBS bond issue, the calling attention motion has been moved by Ahmed, Batra, Geeta Bhukkal, Varun Chaudhary and Amit Sihag. Batra said MBBS students had been protesting over

Rs 36 lakh bond being demanded from them if they were not ready to serve for seven years in the government sector. “The state has told the students to take bank loan and submit a three-party bond. This is discriminatory, erroneous and not in the public interest,” he added.

Batra further said, “The state is not giving a guarantee for providing government jobs to all medical students, then what is the purpose of the bond? These students are not against serving in the government sector. Haryana has the highest bond amount in the country and the mandatory government service of seven years.”

Another calling attention motion moved by Batra is on the restoration of the old pension scheme or for providing additional relief on the death of government servants due to Covid, who are covered under the New Pension Scheme.

#Congress #Environment #MBBS #Pollution