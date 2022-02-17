Congress to raise problems of anganwari workers, helpers in Assembly: Kumari Selja

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 16

The Congress’ state president, Kumari Selja, on Wednesday extended support to aganwari workers and helpers protesting at Fountain Park in Sector 12. She demanded that the government should fulfil their demands, including promises made by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. Addressing angwari workers and helpers Selja said, “The Congress will raise issues of Aganwari workers and helpers in the Assembly session.”

While accusing the BJP government for being insensitive towards demands of women Selja said, “The BJP talks about women empowerment, but in reality it does not do anything. Prime Minister, Chief Minister and the BJP leaders speak on women empowerment, but in reality they are not serious about their issues.”

“The BJP only promises, but did nothing to fulfil them. Anganwari workers and helpers have been protesting across the state for the past over 70 days, but their demands, including increasing wages, have yet to be met,” Selja added.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said the Haryana Government had sympathetically considered demands of Anganwari workers and helpers from time to time and fulfilled all of them. Haryana was making the highest monthly contribution of Rs9,961 to anganwari workers in its share of honorarium, while the Central share was Rs2,700, he said. This scheme was being run on 60:40 partnership of the Central and state governments, he added.

In 2014, Haryana anganwari workers used to get Rs7,500 and helpers received Rs3,500 as honorarium, which had almost doubled now, he said. “The Haryana Government is giving honorarium of Rs12,661 per month to an Anganwari worker, Rs11,401 to mini anganwari worker and Rs6,781 to helper. The honorarium given to anganwari workers and helpers by the Haryana Government is the highest among North India states and second in the country,” he added. —