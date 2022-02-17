Congress to raise problems of anganwari workers, helpers in Assembly: Kumari Selja

Congress to raise problems of anganwari workers, helpers in Assembly: Kumari Selja

Congress state president Kumari Selja takes a selfi with an anganwari worker during protest in Karnal. Sayeed Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 16

The Congress’ state president, Kumari Selja, on Wednesday extended support to aganwari workers and helpers protesting at Fountain Park in Sector 12. She demanded that the government should fulfil their demands, including promises made by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. Addressing angwari workers and helpers Selja said, “The Congress will raise issues of Aganwari workers and helpers in the Assembly session.”

While accusing the BJP government for being insensitive towards demands of women Selja said, “The BJP talks about women empowerment, but in reality it does not do anything. Prime Minister, Chief Minister and the BJP leaders speak on women empowerment, but in reality they are not serious about their issues.”

“The BJP only promises, but did nothing to fulfil them. Anganwari workers and helpers have been protesting across the state for the past over 70 days, but their demands, including increasing wages, have yet to be met,” Selja added.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said the Haryana Government had sympathetically considered demands of Anganwari workers and helpers from time to time and fulfilled all of them. Haryana was making the highest monthly contribution of Rs9,961 to anganwari workers in its share of honorarium, while the Central share was Rs2,700, he said. This scheme was being run on 60:40 partnership of the Central and state governments, he added.

In 2014, Haryana anganwari workers used to get Rs7,500 and helpers received Rs3,500 as honorarium, which had almost doubled now, he said. “The Haryana Government is giving honorarium of Rs12,661 per month to an Anganwari worker, Rs11,401 to mini anganwari worker and Rs6,781 to helper. The honorarium given to anganwari workers and helpers by the Haryana Government is the highest among North India states and second in the country,” he added. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was 'speeding rashly' and applied sudden breaks

2
Ludhiana

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

3
Haryana

Gurugram's 'Green view society' declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 1

4
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

5
Diaspora

Don’t conflate Swastika with Hakenkreuz: US-based Hindu group to Canadian PM Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh

6
Entertainment

Should child imitate sex worker? Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video, drags former Prime Minister in Instagram story

7
Punjab Election punjab polls

Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts

8
Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

9
Punjab

PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress

10
Entertainment OBITUARY

Bappi Lahiri, the Melody King

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

13 killed after falling into well in UP's Kushinagar at marriage function

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...

US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab if voted to power, vows Kejriwal

AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal

Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

We comply with laws: Company

Cities

View All

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Election Commission prepares expenditure list

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists’ woes

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway: Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Non-Covid services at Nehru Hospital extension soon, says PGI

Chandigarh: MP-led panel pitches for relief to allottees

Excuse of not being an advanced country no longer available: High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

Deep Insight Jalandhar West: Close contest between Congress & BJP on cards

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Kin busy campaigning for candidates

No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Capt Amarinder will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Surjewala

AAP befooling people: Sukhbir

Congress Sanaur candidate Harry faces a challenge from own party leaders

3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins