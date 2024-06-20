Congress was not fair to Kiran Choudhry, Shruti: Kumari Selja

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 19

Expressing her disappointment over the treatment meted out to Kiran Choudhry, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said Choudhry’s daughter Shruti should have been given a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. “We wished she had stayed in the Congress. She faced extreme injustice. It would have been good if we had worked together. I wish her well in her new political journey,” she said to the media after a meeting with party workers here today.

Selja said Birender Singh had returned to the Congress, but he too faced injustice. “A party becomes strong only when everyone works together. On the one hand, new people are being inducted into the party, while on the other hand, pillars of the party are being ignored,” she claimed.

“Today, the only alternative in the state is the Congress. I will say what is needed, but within the party’s framework. No one can teach us about the party. We have been, and will remain, in the party for generations. We have never left it, and that is why we walk with our head held high,” she stated, adding that a meeting with the party’s top leadership was scheduled for June 26 in Delhi. She said there was confusion in Haryana regarding the Rajya Sabha nominations.

#Congress #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sirsa