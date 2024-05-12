Congress will fulfil promises on coming to power: Hooda

Tribune News Service

hisar, May 11

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the aim of the Congress is not only to form the government, but also to implement the promises made in the elections.

Addressing public meetings in Safidon and Julana segments in Jind district, Hooda said parents who want a secure future for their children, youth who want good education and employment, farmers who want guarantee of MSP, traders who want a safe environment, employees who want old pension scheme and elders who want Rs 6,000 old-age pension, all of them will vote in this election.

Hooda said the hard work of party workers in the next 14 days will bear fruit and the Congress government will be formed in the state and at the Centre. “The Congress has prepared a revolutionary manifesto for people which will ensure uplift of every section. It is the responsibility of every Congress worker to take this manifesto — Nyay Patra — to every person,” he said.

The former CM said the BJP government in Haryana has ruined the economy of the state and resulted in suffering for the weaker sections of society and farmers. He said Haryana was No.1 in the country in per capita income, employment, investment, law and order, and sports activities before 2014. “But Haryana has now been relegated to the lowest in the official rank on various parameters of growth and development,” he said.

