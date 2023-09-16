Congress workers celebrate Hooda's b'day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Congress workers today celebrated former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s birthday across Haryana.

On the occasion, party leaders and workers organised community feasts at various locations. Food and cakes were distributed among underprivileged children. A blood donation camp was also held.

Throughout the day, Hooda received well-wishes from national and state-level leaders and dignitaries, and party workers at his residence. He expressed his gratitude and praised the leaders and workers who organised the blood donation camp and community feasts. “This overwhelming affection from people and workers motivates me to remain dedicated to the people and commit my life to public service,” he said.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress