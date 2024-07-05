Congress workers in Karnal protest ‘poor’ law and order

Karnal, July 4
Congress workers on Thursday protested the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the district and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. A delegation of 31 members, led by former chairman of Haryana Minorities Commission, Trilochan Singh, handed over a memorandum addressed to the CM to the Karnal SDM.
Singh alleged that CM Saini is responsible for the deteriorating law and order in the district. “The CM should resign on moral grounds if he cannot ensure the safety of the people of Karnal,” he said.
Highlighting the killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Haryana Police, Sanjeev, he said that he was killed in Kutail village two days back and the police had failed to apprehend the culprits. “A compensation of Rs 1 crore, along with a government job, should be given to his family,” he said. He, along with other senior party leaders demanded the sealing of Haryana-UP border to keep a check on criminals.
A police person on leave should be allowed to carry weapons, they said.
