Congress workers protest against ‘immoral activities’ at spa centres

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 4

Infuriated over the news of alleged immoral activities in some of the spa centres in the city, scores of Congress workers led by national secretary Virender Rathore today protested in Sector 12 outside spa centres.

They alleged that immoral activities were going on without any check by the police, but the Congress would not allow anyone to do so in the city. Rathore warned the administration and spa centre owners to stop these activities otherwise they would continue to conduct such raids in the spa centres. “Party workers will keep a vigil on such activities in future and will take action,” said Rathore.

He said due to one of the spa centres, a youth had committed suicide last week as he was thrashed by some girls in a spa centre and his belongings were snatched.

Rathore alleged that these spa centres were being operated just near the Mini Secretariat, where top officials of the police and the district administration functioned. He questioned the CM, who is also the MLA from Karnal city, that on whose behest such illegal activities were flourishing in the city.

Rathore also highlighted the issue of drugs in the district and said that Karnal was among 272 districts of the country where drugs intake was rampant.