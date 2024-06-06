 Congress’s big win in Rohtak sets alarm bells ringing for BJP ticket aspirants : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Congress’s big win in Rohtak sets alarm bells ringing for BJP ticket aspirants

Congress’s big win in Rohtak sets alarm bells ringing for BJP ticket aspirants

Congress’s big win in Rohtak sets alarm bells ringing for BJP ticket aspirants

Congress candidate Deepender Hooda takes out a victory procession in Rohtak on Tuesday night. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 5

The landslide victory of the Congress in the Rohtak Lok Sabha elections has set alarm bells ringing for the BJP’s sitting MLA and contenders for the party ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

BJP leaders’ ‘dismal’ performance in their Assembly segments may spoil their plan to get ticket as the party state leadership had already sent out a message across the state to its MLAs and ticket aspirants that their performance in the Lok Sabha elections would be kept in mind while deciding names for the Assembly elections due in October.

Congress candidate Deepender Hooda romped home with a giant margin of 3.45 lakh votes. He took lead over BJP nominee Dr Arvind Sharma in all nine assembly segments, falling in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

In these segments, the BJP has lone MLA, Laxman Yadav, from Kosli of Rewari district. Apart from Yadav, the responsibility of ensuring good performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections was on the shoulders of three former MLAs — Manish Grover (Rohtak), Om Prakash Dhankar (Badli), Naresh Kaushik (Bahadurgarh) — and top leaders of other Assembly segments but they could not ensure victory of the party candidate from their respective area.

The Congress got a massive lead of 77,242 votes from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, 55,644 from Beri, 53,310 from Meham, 46,947 from Badli, 43,385 from Jhajjar, 39,664 from Kalanaur, 21,641 votes from Bahadurgarh and 4,998 votes from Rohtak.

Deepender won the Kosli segment with just two votes while the BJP’s Sharma took a massive lead of 74,980 over him in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deepender polled 83,422 votes while Sharma got 83,420 votes.

“Besides the candidate, the Lok Sabha polls were also the litmus test for aspirants of the party ticket for upcoming Assembly elections. All these leaders toiled to woo voters but the poll results and winnability of the aspirant will definitely be kept in mind while allotting the ticket. The Lok Sabha elections have also given us an idea about the strength and weakness of the party leaders in all Assembly segments,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

He said the party had a process to assess performance of the leaders, their popularity and acceptability among the masses. “Since the Assembly elections are not far, the process will be initiated soon to single out winnable candidates on time,” he added.

The Congress has seven out of nine MLAs in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency. The MLAs are buoyed by the victory of Deepender Hooda from their area with a huge margin. “This time, the Congress’s lead over the BJP has doubled in a majority of the Assembly segments of Rohtak parliamentary constituency so all MLAs are enthused and also quite hopeful of being made the party nominee again in the upcoming Assembly elections,” said a Congress leader.

LS elections were litmus test for aspirants

Besides the candidate, the Lok Sabha polls were also a litmus test for party aspirants in the upcoming Assembly elections. The poll results and winnability of the aspirants will definitely be kept in mind while allotting the ticket — Senior BJP leader

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

3
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

4
Punjab

2 incarcerated Members of Parliament in new Lok Sabha: What the rule book says

5
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

6
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

7
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

8
India

Will take steps at right time to realise people’s desire not to be ruled by BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meet

9
Punjab

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut only fourth woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to Lok Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi to take oath as Prime Minister this weekend, invites India's neighbourhood allies for swearing-in ceremony

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...

Dust storm in Punjab, Chandigarh; trees uprooted, no power for past hours in Ludhiana, Mohali

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

Next step at right time, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after INDIA meet

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Amritsar: Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Court rejects bail to Kejri, extends custody till June 19

Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, extends custody till June 19

People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

After LS sweep, saffron party has visions of taking over Delhi

AAP: Committed to support INDIA bloc

Take decision on AAP office space allotment in 6 weeks, High Court asks Centre

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road