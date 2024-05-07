Congress’s Budhiraja holds roadshow after getting bail

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Yadav, Parveen Arora

Gurugram/karnal, May 6

Congress candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat and Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja on Monday appeared in a city court in a case of blocking a road by staging a protest last year. The court granted him bail on the bond of Rs 50,000 and fixed the next date of hearing. Soon after getting the bail, Budhiraja reached Gharaunda assembly segment and hit the roads.

This FIR was registered against 11 accused, including Budhiraja, at the Kherki Daula police station in March 2023 when the youth congress workers blocked Delhi-Jaipur highway for some minutes while protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament.

Advocate Anil Sura, counsel of Congress’s Karnal candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, said the police had presented a challan in the court in this case on November 30 last year.

During the road show, Budhiraja charged the party workers, lambasting the BJP government for registering the FIRs against him. He claimed these FIRs were politically motivated. Earlier, on May 3, Divyanshu also got relief and was released on bail by a Panchkula court in connection with a property defacement case of 2019 in which he had been declared proclaimed offender (PO) and he had surrendered in this case.

Addressing people during the road show, he accused the government for registering five cases against him due to political vendetta. He pledged to remain committed to fight for the people of Karnal and Panipat districts. “I will continue to raise the issues of the general public,” he asserted and called upon people to vote in his favour to defeat former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting from Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Budhiraja reached Alipur Khalsa, Harisinghpura, Pundri, Faridpur, Barsat, Gadibharal and other villages and interacted with people. Party workers and leaders also thronged the road show, waving banners and chanting slogans in solidarity.

Earlier, on Sunday, Budhiraja was welcomed in the villages, including Bilona, Rattak and others where former CM Khattar was shown black flags during his visit.

