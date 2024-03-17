Congress’s Deepender gets warm welcome from Rohtak traders

Rohtak, March 16
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda was accorded a warm welcome by the local businessmen as he reached out to them as part of the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign on the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections today.
Deepender, who is set to contest the Lok Sabha election for the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat, heard the grievances of the traders during his door-to-door drive on Railway Road.
Traders said they were eagerly waiting for this day. The wrong policies of the government had ruined all trade and business. They lamented that the poor law and order situation had created a recession in the market,” said a statement issued by the MP here today.
Deepender remarked that all four major sections of society —- farmers, labourers, traders and employees —- were unhappy with the functioning of the government.
“Today, the entire state is fed up with the BJP regime’s misgovernance, corruption, inflation, unemployment and rising crime,” he said.
The Congress leader said Haryana, which was counted among the safest states of the country during the tenure of the Hooda government, was now at number 17 in development and at number 1 in inflation, unemployment, drug-addiction, crime and corruption. “Today, due to record unemployment in Haryana, the state’s youth are migrating to other states or abroad. A large number of youth are getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime,” he stated.
“Due to the weak government in the state, big projects like an international airport and a rail coach factory were shifted to other states and 10 approved health institutes were cancelled,” he quipped.
“On coming to power in Haryana, we will hike the old-age pension to Rs 6,000. Every household will be given 300 units of free electricity and the price of LPG cylinder will be reduced to Rs 500,” said the Congress leader.
