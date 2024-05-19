Congress’s Divyanshu Budhiraja promises to create job opportunities for youth in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 18

Cornering the government over the issue of unemployment, Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja promised to create job opportunities for the youth of Karnal and Panipat if elected MP.

“Unemployment is increasing under the present government as it did not take steps to address the alarming issue, forcing the youth to go abroad for jobs,” said Budhiraja while addressing a gathering in Ranwar and Ganjogarhi villages on Saturday. He also addressed the residents of Shekhpura Sohana, Uncha Samana, Mubarkabad, Kutail and other villages. He was welcomed by them who assured him their full support.

While addressing the gathering, Budhiraja said he would try to address the problems being faced by the people of both districts. He said the present governments at the Centre and state had failed to address the issue of inflation, which had made the lives of people miserable.

Budhiraja said during the tenure of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the government had failed on different fronts and said now the time had come to teach these people a lesson with the power of votes. He said the farmers were stopped and lathicharged in this government. Even the bullets were fired at them. “People are not allowing the BJP candidate to enter into the villages, which shows the anger among the people against the government,” said Budhiraja.

Divyanshu highlighted the achievements of the previous Congress government and assured to fulfil all promises made in the election manifesto.

