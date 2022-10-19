Faridabad: Conman held for duping youth of Rs 70 lakh

Faridabad, October 18
The cyber cell has arrested a conman for allegedly duping a local resident of Rs 70 lakh for managing a government job for him.
“Adopting the modus operandi similar to Bollywood thriller, Special-26, the accused, identified as Shubham (28), hailing from Arrah district of Bihar, was contacted by the victim Mohit, a local resident, last year, when the latter noticed an advertisement for the post of a clerk in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,’’ said ACP Monika.
She said as the advertisement appeared genuine to the victim, the latter contacted the number given on the Facebook in which the accused had described himself as an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The accused called Mohit from a fake landline number of the ministry using software and showed him his ID card and link of the test for recruitment with a fake email ID of the ministry.
The accused also hired a car and met the victim outside the Constitution Club in Delhi to impress Mohit and produced fake recruitment documents of the recent past. As the victim got satisfied, the accused got Rs 60 lakh deposited from him in different bank accounts within four months. Another Rs 10 lakh was transferred after he handed over a fake appointment letter.
However, the victim, who found the mobile number of the accused switched off soon after the transfer of the money, lodged a complaint with the police suspecting fraud.
The police officer said cops managed to nab the culprit from Ranchi on October 7.
The accused told the cops that he had been running a racket through a fake Facebook ID for the past many years and had been pursuing a lavish lifestyle. A commerce graduate, he had also spent lakhs of rupees on the birthdays of his friends. Five mobile phones, five SIM cards, two ATM cards and Rs 50,000 were seized from him. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...