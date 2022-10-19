Faridabad: Conman held for duping youth of Rs 70 lakh

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 18

The cyber cell has arrested a conman for allegedly duping a local resident of Rs 70 lakh for managing a government job for him.

“Adopting the modus operandi similar to Bollywood thriller, Special-26, the accused, identified as Shubham (28), hailing from Arrah district of Bihar, was contacted by the victim Mohit, a local resident, last year, when the latter noticed an advertisement for the post of a clerk in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,’’ said ACP Monika.

She said as the advertisement appeared genuine to the victim, the latter contacted the number given on the Facebook in which the accused had described himself as an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The accused called Mohit from a fake landline number of the ministry using software and showed him his ID card and link of the test for recruitment with a fake email ID of the ministry.

The accused also hired a car and met the victim outside the Constitution Club in Delhi to impress Mohit and produced fake recruitment documents of the recent past. As the victim got satisfied, the accused got Rs 60 lakh deposited from him in different bank accounts within four months. Another Rs 10 lakh was transferred after he handed over a fake appointment letter.

However, the victim, who found the mobile number of the accused switched off soon after the transfer of the money, lodged a complaint with the police suspecting fraud.

The police officer said cops managed to nab the culprit from Ranchi on October 7.

The accused told the cops that he had been running a racket through a fake Facebook ID for the past many years and had been pursuing a lavish lifestyle. A commerce graduate, he had also spent lakhs of rupees on the birthdays of his friends. Five mobile phones, five SIM cards, two ATM cards and Rs 50,000 were seized from him. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

#faridabad