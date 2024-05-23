Connected with people at grassroots level: Abhay

Ambala, May 22
INLD secretary general and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Abhay Singh Chautala today held a roadshow in various segments of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.
Accompanied by Punjabi Singer Mankirt Aulakh, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh and several other INLD leaders, Chautala started the roadshow at Radaur in Yamunanagar and concluded at Pipli in Kurukshetra after covering Ladwa, Babain, Shahabad, Nalvi, Thol, Ismailabad, Pehowa, Jyotisar, Kurukshetra University, Birla Mandir and new Bus stand.
Hundreds of workers gathered in Radaur to participate in the roadshow. Abhay waved at people, greeted them with folded hands and urged them to support the INLD.
While interacting with the people, he said, “We have worked for the people of Haryana on the ground level. We understand the problems people have been facing. People are not happy with the anti-people policies of the BJP, while the AAP has no base in Haryana. I have always raised the voice of people of Haryana, and will continue to work for the people and raise their voice in the Lok Sabha.”
Abhay also said, “The people of Kurukshetra have decided to support us and make us win the Lok Sabha elections. The voters are excited and want to teach the BJP government a lesson. We have been receiving tremendous support from the public and have been urging them to make sure that the maximum number of people use their franchise.”
