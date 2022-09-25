Consensus on paddy procurement reached, farmers lift NH blockade

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 24

The BKU (Charuni) today lifted its 20-hour blockade on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway after reaching a consensus with the government over starting procurement of the produce lying in the grain markets and increasing the cap on per acre produce.

Demanding the advancement of paddy procurement, members of the BKU (Charuni) had (on Friday) blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway at Shahabad, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters as the traffic was diverted from Pipli in Kurukshetra and Ambala.

The farmers had been also demanding procurement of at least 30 quintal paddy per acre, instead of 22 quintal.

Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The district administration has talked to top officials in the Food and Civil Supplies Department and it has been conveyed to us that the government has accepted both our demands. The government has assured that the stocks lying in the grain market or the stocks that will arrive before October 1 will be weighed and stocked by the government, and safekeeping of paddy will be government’s responsibility. The process will start today.”

“J forms and the receipt issued to farmers on bringing produce to the grain market will be issued from October 1. The farmer will be free after offloading stocks in the grain market and will not face any inconvenience. The government has also agreed to procure 30 quintal paddy per acre in high-yielding districts. The cap will be 28 quintals in other districts,” he added.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma had been mediating between the farmers’ union and the government. The DC, along with the SP, held several rounds of discussions on Friday and a meeting on Saturday morning.

The DC said, “The talks remained successful. Orders have been issued for the proper maintenance of produce reaching the markets. The government and administration are resolving the problems of the farmers on priority basis and will continue to do so in the future as well. Proper procurement arrangements will be in place from October 1.”

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “There were directions from the HC to resolve the matter amicably on priority. The farmers have lifted the blockade and the traffic has been restored. An FIR was lodged on Friday against blocking of the national highway.”

