Consider EWS certificate: Haryana to Delhi Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The Haryana Government has expressed deep concern over the withdrawal of appointment letters from some candidates of Haryana who were selected by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and offered appointment/joined their duties for the posts of TGT of different subjects on ground of submission of EWS certificate.

It requested to consider the EWS income and asset certificates issued by the competent authority between January 1 and March 31, 2021, before or after the last date as valid and allow the respective candidates to rejoin their duties.

In a letter by Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad to the Delhi Chief Secretary, Secretary, Delhi Education Department, Secretary, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Delhi and the Director, Directorate of Education, Delhi, it had also been requested to take similar decision for all other selected candidates of Haryana having similar EWS certificates, where cases for cancellation of candidature/withdrawal of appointment letter were in the pipeline in the Directorate of Education or any other government department.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.