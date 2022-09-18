Constable dies under mysterious circumstances at Madhuban

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

A constable died under mysterious circumstances after falling off the second floor of a building at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban.

The deceased — Constable Mukesh Kumar (34) of Bhiwani district — was at the academy to attend a promotion course. The incident took place late on Friday evening, when Kumar was talking on the phone. He was taken to the KCGMC after he suffered a head injury, but he succumbed later.

Kumar’s colleagues protested and demanded a fair probe. They alleged that Kumar’s father died around 20 days ago, and he wanted to go home but wasn’t given leave due to which he was depressed. Academy DIG Arun Nehra pacified them.

The police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, said Sajjan Singh, SHO. He said the body had been sent for the autopsy.

Interacting with mediapersons, DIG Nehra refuted the allegations and said emergency leaves were given to the cops. “I will get it inquired if any training in-charge does not approve leave in case of any emergency,” he added.