Constable exam: Panchkula police arrest 5 more for impersonation

Panchkula, February 1

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Panchkula police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five more persons for impersonating as candidates during the physical screening test of police constables for the Haryana Police.

The arrested persons were identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Matloda Barwala, Ranbir Singh, a resident of Beethmadha in Hisar district, Naveen, a resident of Surbra in Jind district, Dinesh, a resident of Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad district and Sandeep Singh, a resident of Kheri Uklana village in Hisar district.

In December 2021, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission had conducted the physical test for the selection of male constables at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3. On December 20, 2021, the police got a tip-off that proxy candidates appeared for the test instead of the actual ones. The police have already arrested 19 accused in the case.

A case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 B of IPC at the Sector 5 police station, following which the SIT was constituted to conduct a probe.

