Palwal constable held for murder of live-in partner

Faridabad, August 28
The police have arrested a police constable for murdering his live-in partner.
The accused, Ganesh Kumar (32) of Badarpur Sayd of Delhi, had dumped the body of his live-in partner, Sonam (24), on June 27 night after a quarrel in Palwal. Kumar, who got recruited in the Haryana Police in 2009, has been posted in Palwal.
Reportedly, Ganesh and Sonam, hailing from Baghola village of Palwal, started living together in 2020 after they came in contact in 2018.
Ganesh was married to a woman cop serving in the CISF and had two children. She left him in 2017 following a domestic dispute.
Ganesh allegedly strangled Sonam after a quarrel and dumped her body. He later informed Sonam’s kin that she had left the house after a quarrel. A missing report was lodged in this regard. As the matter remained unresolved for more than a month, the case was handed over to the crime branch, the police said.
Ganesh was arrested on August 21. He confessed to the crime. The couple has a year-old girl from the relationship. The police are still searching for the body.
