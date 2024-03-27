Constituency Profile Karnal: Centre of political rivalry, known for stalwarts’ defeat

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 26

The Karnal Lok Sabha seat has long been a focal point of intense political rivalries and dynamic electoral battles. From seasoned politicians to emerging leaders, the seat has witnessed remarkable contests. This seat is renowned for the defeats of stalwarts.

Former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and prominent BJP leader Sushma Swaraj are among the notable figures who have graced the electoral battle, but they had to face defeat here.

Earlier, this seat was considered as a Brahmin seat, but in the previous two elections, this myth was shattered as BJP candidates Ashwani Kumar Chopra won the elections in 2014 and Sanjay Bhatia won in 2019, both belonging to the Punjabi community. This time, too, the BJP has fielded Punjabi face and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar from here. However, the Congress and other Opposition parties are yet to declare their candidates. According to statistics, the Congress had dominated this seat by winning 11 times out of 18 elections held so far since 1952, while the BJP had won four times, Jantra party for two times and Bhartiya Jan Sangh for one time. This seat also witnessed a victory by a thin margin and a victory with the second highest margin in the country.

During 1967 elections, Congress candidate Madho Ram Sharma won the elections with a margin of 203 votes, while in 2019 BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia won with the second highest margin of the country of nearly 6.56 lakh votes.

Former CM Bhajan Lal had contested twice from here in 1998 and 1999. He had won the elections in 1998, but had lost in 1999 from BJP leader ID Swami. Similarly, Pandit Chiranji Lal secured victory by defeating veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in 1980 and 1989, establishing his stronghold in the constituency. A byelection in 1978 witnessed the triumph of the Janata Party’s Mahinder Singh against Chiranji Lal. However, the tide turned in 1980 when Chiranji Lal of the Congress won the seat, commencing a streak of four consecutive wins against formidable opponents.

Comprises 9 segments

Karnal Lok Sabha seat comprises nine Assembly segments — Karnal, Nilokheri, Indri, Assandh and Gharaunda in Karnal district and Panipat City, Panipat Rural, Israna and Samalkha in Panipat district.

As per the data, there are 20,81,560 voters in this Lok Sabha constituency, with 11,86,071 in Karnal district and 8,95,489 in Panipat district. Among these 6,18,599 are men, 5,67,449 women and 23 transgenders in Karnal district while Panipat district comprises 4,77,342 male voters, 4,18,133 female and 14 transgenders.

The Nilokheri Assembly segment has 2,32,792 voters, Indri (2,16,857), Karnal (2,58,361), Gharaunda (2,37,362), Assandh (2,40,699), Panipat Rural (2,70,209), Panipat City (2,19,821), Israna (1,80,847) and Samalkha (2,24,612).

Important issues

Development of Karnal Aviation Club as domestic airport

Establishing a pharma hub in Karnal

Stoppage of key trains

Development under NCR plan

Shifting of toll plazas

Karnal-Yamunanagar railway lines

Development of junction at Karnal railway station

