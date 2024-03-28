Constituency Profile Kurukshetra: With Jindal in fray, new equations being worked out

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 27

The Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, which has been represented by leaders of the Saini community six times and Jindal family thrice in 12 elections since 1977, is witnessing new equations this time, with former Congress MP Naveen Jindal contesting the election on BJP ticket.

While the AAP got the Kurukshetra seat under a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress under INDIA bloc and introduced Sushil Gupta, former MP Raj Kumar Saini also extended support to the Congress and INDIA bloc recently. With the INLD fielding its secretary-general Abhay Chautala, and Naveen Jindal entering the fray as BJP candidate, the Kurukshetra constituency has become a hot seat.

The constituency comprises nine Assembly constituencies of Kurukshetra (Ladwa, Shahabad, Thanesar and Pehowa), Kaithal (Guhla, Kalayat, Kaithal and Pundri), and Radaur Assembly constituency of Yamunanagar district.The constituency witnessed its first election in 1977, which was won by Raghbir Singh Virk of the Bhartiya Lok Dal. The seat was won by Manohar Lal Saini of the Janta Party (S) in 1980, Sardar Harpal Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1984, Gurdial Singh Saini of Janata Dal in 1989, and Tara Singh of INC in 1991.

However, in 1996, industrialist-turned-politician OP Jindal became the MP on the ticket of Haryana Vikas Party, Kailasho Saini of Haryana Lok Dal (Rashtryia) won it in 1998 and in 1999 on INLD’s ticket while Naveen Jindal won the seat in 2004 on INC ticket and retained it in the 2009 elections.

However, Jindal lost the election in 2014. Raj Kumar Saini, who won the seat on BJP ticket, turned rebel and floated his own party (Loktantra Suraksha party). It forced the BJP in 2019 to introduce Nayab Singh Saini as candidate while Nayab was a sitting MLA from the Naraingarh constituency of Ambala. The elevation of Nayab as CM forced the party to look for another candidate for Kurukshetra and it managed to bring in Jindal. Once a stronghold of the Congress (won the seat four times), the constituency has been represented by BJP MPs for the last two terms.

A political expert said Modi factor played a crucial role in the previous two elections, and even this time, it will play a key role. As Nayab Saini is a strong leader from the OBC community, by elevating him, the BJP has further strengthened its vote bank.

The constituency has over 17.77 lakh voters (over 9.32 lakh men, over 8.44 lakh women and 23 from the third gender category).

