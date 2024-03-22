Constituency Watch Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: BJP MP Dharambir eyes hat-trick as Opposition divided

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, March 21
The Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha segment, which came into existence in 2008, is plagued by scarcity of water and jobs, besides industrial and institutional development.
Still, Dharambir Singh, the sitting BJP MP who was elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency in 2014 and 2019, is eyeing a hat-trick this time.
Congress leader Shruti Chaudhary, granddaughter of former Chief Minister late Bansi Lal, who was elected from the constituency in 2009, says the sitting MP has failed to resolve the major issues of the area such as shortage of water and unemployment during his two successive tenures despite his party being power in the state and at the Centre.
Projects at a glance
- Medical colleges at Bhiwani, Narnaul and Charkhi Dadri constructed/approved
- Two new IMTs being developed
- Capacity of JLN canal doubled, water reaching tail-end villages in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts
- Re-modelling and capacity enhancement of Jui canal, Siwani canal, Mahendragarh canal, Satnali feeder and JLN feeder
“Moreover, no big project has come to the constituency. Even the projects approved during my tenure like the medical college at Bhiwani is yet to be commissioned. The MPLADS funds have not been used for the development of villages, nor did the area get any benefit of being included in the NCR,” she said. However, as per political observers, Shruti has first to ensure her own ticket as another Congress leader Rao Daan Singh is also in the fray for party ticket from the constituency.
Report Card
MP: Dharambir Singh
MPLADS funds released: Rs 12 cr
Funds utilised: 100 per cent
Attendance in Parliament: 96%
Participated in debates: 43
Questions raised: 215
Then, she has to placate the voters, many of whom assert the former MP should have visited them more often.
On the other hand, Dharambir seems confident of his third consecutive victory, partly because of the infrastructure development achieved during his tenure and partly owing to infighting in the Congress, his main political rival. “A sizeable network of roads has been developed in the constituency. Not only the national highways, but also numerous internal village roads have been made. Water has reached the tail-end villages in several segments. Two Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) and three medical colleges are also being developed,” he asserted.
Two IMTs coming up
A sizeable network of roads has been developed in the constituency. Water has reached the tail-end villages in several segments. Two IMTs and three medical colleges are also being developed. —Dharambir Singh, BJP MP
Villages not developed
Even the projects approved during my tenure like the medical college at Bhiwani is yet to be commissioned. The MPLADS funds have not been used for the development of villages. —Shruti Chaudhary, Former Congress MP
Questioned about no big industrial project coming to the constituency, he says the road network, logistics hub and IMTs have laid the foundation for industrial development of the segment.
The MP concedes that water and jobs still remain challenges, but points out that efforts are on to bring more water to the area and the establishment of industrial units would address the issue of unemployment.
He believes the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intact and the people have faith in his capabilities to lead the nation.
“Hence, the BJP will have a clean sweep in the upcoming elections like the last time,” he says.
