Constituency Watch Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh riding high on development projects

As Ahirs, especially Yadavs, constitute roughly 10 per cent of voters in the state, the BJP has again chosen to bank upon its incumbent Ahir MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, as its Lok Sabha candidate. Rao has been an MP for the Gurugram’s constituency since the past 15 years.

Development works at a glance Constitution of GMDA

Delhi-Mumbai and Dwarka expressways

AIIMS-Rewari project initiated

Metro extension in Gurugram launched

Gurigram-Sohna Expressway elevated

Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway

Rewari-Narnaul National Highway

Completion of KMP Expressway

Revamp of Gurugram-Pataudi and Rewari railway stations under Amrit Bharat Yojna

Western dedicated rail freight corridor Rewari

New Rewari-New Khurja line

Palwal-Sohna-Manesar-Sonepat orbital rail corridor project

Vande Bharat halt in Gurugram/Rewari connecting south Haryana to Chandigarh

Six-time MP and veteran parliamentarian, Rao is known to be a bankable candidate. Of the 10 elections he has contested, he has lost only once. When he was in the Congress, he was defeated by a Kargil martyr’s wife, Sudha Yadav.

Report Card MP: Rao Inderjit Singh Attendance in Lok Sabha: 95% Replies to queries: 100% MPLADS Fund received: Rs 17cr Fund utilisation: 100% Promise what can be fulfilled A voter must analyse what we did for them in 10 years, and then decide. I make only those promises that can be fulfilled. Rao Inderjit Singh, MP Not accessible to people The current MP is all about hotshot inaugurations, but does not understand day-to-day woes of people. He is only available to his district people, and that too not easily. Capt Ajay Yadav, Congress ls probable

Despite his differences with former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and speculation that the BJP was looking for an alternative, 74-year-old Rao has managed to secure ticket for the third time, riding high on inauguration of various infrastructural projects. His clean image and family lineage in state’s politics has helped him.

The recently launched AIIMS-Rewari, Metro expansion and inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway has catapulted his image and proven his influence. He managed to get PM Modi twice within a month for these projects.

Rao can also be credited with the formation of GMDA, development of the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway and completion of pending projects, including community centres and stadiums.

While he has many things going in his favour, the key challenge will be his inaccessibility. While he enjoys popularity in his home district, Rewari, he is criticised for not paying attention to the day-to-day issues of urban Gurugram population and those of Nuh.

The lack of any strong contender from the AAP or the Congress is expected to work in Rao’s favour.

