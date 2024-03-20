 Constituency Watch Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh riding high on development projects : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Constituency Watch Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh riding high on development projects

Constituency Watch Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh riding high on development projects

Constituency Watch Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh riding high on development projects

A view of the Dwarka Expressway.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 19

As Ahirs, especially Yadavs, constitute roughly 10 per cent of voters in the state, the BJP has again chosen to bank upon its incumbent Ahir MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, as its Lok Sabha candidate. Rao has been an MP for the Gurugram’s constituency since the past 15 years.

Development works at a glance

  • Constitution of GMDA
  • Delhi-Mumbai and Dwarka expressways
  • AIIMS-Rewari project initiated
  • Metro extension in Gurugram launched
  • Gurigram-Sohna Expressway elevated
  • Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway
  • Rewari-Narnaul National Highway
  • Completion of KMP Expressway
  • Revamp of Gurugram-Pataudi and Rewari railway stations under Amrit Bharat Yojna
  • Western dedicated rail freight corridor Rewari
  • New Rewari-New Khurja line
  • Palwal-Sohna-Manesar-Sonepat orbital rail corridor project
  • Vande Bharat halt in Gurugram/Rewari connecting south Haryana to Chandigarh

Six-time MP and veteran parliamentarian, Rao is known to be a bankable candidate. Of the 10 elections he has contested, he has lost only once. When he was in the Congress, he was defeated by a Kargil martyr’s wife, Sudha Yadav.

Report Card

MP: Rao Inderjit Singh

Attendance in Lok Sabha: 95%

Replies to queries: 100%

MPLADS Fund received: Rs 17cr

Fund utilisation: 100%

Promise what can be fulfilled

A voter must analyse what we did for them in 10 years, and then decide. I make only those promises that can be fulfilled. Rao Inderjit Singh, MP

Not accessible to people

The current MP is all about hotshot inaugurations, but does not understand day-to-day woes of people. He is only available to his district people, and that too not easily. Capt Ajay Yadav, Congress ls probable

Despite his differences with former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and speculation that the BJP was looking for an alternative, 74-year-old Rao has managed to secure ticket for the third time, riding high on inauguration of various infrastructural projects. His clean image and family lineage in state’s politics has helped him.

The recently launched AIIMS-Rewari, Metro expansion and inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway has catapulted his image and proven his influence. He managed to get PM Modi twice within a month for these projects.

Rao can also be credited with the formation of GMDA, development of the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway and completion of pending projects, including community centres and stadiums.

While he has many things going in his favour, the key challenge will be his inaccessibility. While he enjoys popularity in his home district, Rewari, he is criticised for not paying attention to the day-to-day issues of urban Gurugram population and those of Nuh.

The lack of any strong contender from the AAP or the Congress is expected to work in Rao’s favour.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Gurugram #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

2
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

3
Diaspora

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4
Punjab

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

5
Punjab

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

6
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

7
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today

8
India

Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

9
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

10
Trending

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar welcomes K Kavitha to 'Tihar Club’,  says 'my dear Kejriwal ji, you are next now’

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, SC directs Ramdev

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, SC directs Ramdev

Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna

India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pak

India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pak

Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...

Congress holds CEC meet, picks candidates for 9 Bengal seats

Congress holds CEC meet, picks candidates for 9 Bengal seats

Announcement likely today | Chandigarh nominee also discusse...

Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

Tamil Nadu will lead the way in defeating anti-shakti forces: Modi

Tamil Nadu will lead the way in defeating anti-shakti forces: Modi

BJP-PMK alliance sealed as PM winds up 5-day South India cam...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula: DEO

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for compassion in delivery of justice, shift in perspective

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Two killed in road accident in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

Police register FIR over ‘deepfake video’ of Medanta chief

ED a political weapon, SC dismissed its claim that AAP got Rs 100-crore in kickbacks, says Delhi minister Atishi

RERA revokes all 5 affordable housing projects of Mahira Homes in Gurugram

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village