Constituency Watch - Rohtak: Bhupinder Hooda’s bastion to influence political landscape

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, March 10
Considered a bastion of former CM Bhupinder Hooda and his son MP Deepender Hooda, Rohtak is one of the key Lok Sabha seats, the result of which is likely to influence the political landscape of the state in the upcoming Assembly poll.
The BJP had managed to wrest the Rohtak seat from the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Three-time MP Deepender faced defeat at the hand of the BJP nominee, Dr Arvind Sharma, with a margin of 7,500 votes.
Though neither the BJP nor the Congress has declared its candidates so far, Deepender has announced his candidature and started canvassing, while Arvind Sharma is again among the top contenders for the party ticket.
Courting controversies
MP Arvind Sharma was in the limelight due to his controversial statements, rebellious attitude and “good and bad equation” with former minister Manish Grover. Sharma alleged irregularities and corruption in the execution of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. His statement provided ammunition to the Congress, with MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra demanding a CBI probe into the matter.
When some BJP leaders, including Grover, were held up by farm activists inside a temple complex at Kiloi village, Sharma threatened Congress leaders that “eyes will be gouged out and hands chopped off if anybody tries to target Grover.”
Sharma also took a jibe at CM Manohar Lal Khattar that though he was honest, he got influenced by leaders like Grover. The BJP MP courted another row when he accused the district authorities of cutting short the virtual inauguration of an elevated track by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Infrastructure boost in district
- Nation’s first elevated rail project, Rohtak-Meham-Hansi-Hisar rail line and Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy at Deverkhana (Jhajjar) dedicated to public in past five years
- Commissioning of elevated track has taken care of traffic jams at five level crossings on Rohtak-Gohana line.
- 30 roads relaid and extended under PM Gram Sadak Yojana, four-laning of Dhankot-Badli via Badhsa and Badli bypass has been completed
- Rs 80 crore sanctioned for renovation of Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Kosli railway stations while a double rail line from Bhali (Rohtak) to Bhiwani, new rail line from Farukhh Nagar to Dadri via Jhajjar, extension of Metro from Bahadurgarh to Aasoda Todran, CGHS Wellness Centre in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh, orbital rail corridor from Palwal to Sonepat via Bahadurgarh had been approved
- Rs 400-crore project prepared to resolve issue of waterlogging in Rohtak and Jhajjar; Rs 158 has been approved
- Stoppage/extension of over 30 trains ensured at various railway stations
Report Card
- MP: Arvind Sharma
- Attendance in Lok Sabha: 205
- Questions raised: 230
- MPLADS Fund received: Rs 17cr
- Fund utilisation: Nearly 100% (Rs 45,000 unused)
Development projects
Many development projects have been executed in the past five years and several others are in the pipeline. —Dr Arvind Sharma, BJP MP
Cong okayed, BJP opened
Rohtak-Meham-Hansi-Hisar rail line and Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy were approved during the Congress regime. The BJP only inaugurated them, that too after years. — Deepender Hooda, Cong Rajya Sabha MP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...