Constituency Watch - Rohtak: Bhupinder Hooda’s bastion to influence political landscape

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 10

Considered a bastion of former CM Bhupinder Hooda and his son MP Deepender Hooda, Rohtak is one of the key Lok Sabha seats, the result of which is likely to influence the political landscape of the state in the upcoming Assembly poll.

The BJP had managed to wrest the Rohtak seat from the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Three-time MP Deepender faced defeat at the hand of the BJP nominee, Dr Arvind Sharma, with a margin of 7,500 votes.

Though neither the BJP nor the Congress has declared its candidates so far, Deepender has announced his candidature and started canvassing, while Arvind Sharma is again among the top contenders for the party ticket.

Courting controversies

MP Arvind Sharma was in the limelight due to his controversial statements, rebellious attitude and “good and bad equation” with former minister Manish Grover. Sharma alleged irregularities and corruption in the execution of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. His statement provided ammunition to the Congress, with MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

When some BJP leaders, including Grover, were held up by farm activists inside a temple complex at Kiloi village, Sharma threatened Congress leaders that “eyes will be gouged out and hands chopped off if anybody tries to target Grover.”

Sharma also took a jibe at CM Manohar Lal Khattar that though he was honest, he got influenced by leaders like Grover. The BJP MP courted another row when he accused the district authorities of cutting short the virtual inauguration of an elevated track by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Infrastructure boost in district

Nation’s first elevated rail project, Rohtak-Meham-Hansi-Hisar rail line and Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy at Deverkhana (Jhajjar) dedicated to public in past five years

Commissioning of elevated track has taken care of traffic jams at five level crossings on Rohtak-Gohana line.

30 roads relaid and extended under PM Gram Sadak Yojana, four-laning of Dhankot-Badli via Badhsa and Badli bypass has been completed

Rs 80 crore sanctioned for renovation of Rohtak, Bahadurgarh and Kosli railway stations while a double rail line from Bhali (Rohtak) to Bhiwani, new rail line from Farukhh Nagar to Dadri via Jhajjar, extension of Metro from Bahadurgarh to Aasoda Todran, CGHS Wellness Centre in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh, orbital rail corridor from Palwal to Sonepat via Bahadurgarh had been approved

Rs 400-crore project prepared to resolve issue of waterlogging in Rohtak and Jhajjar; Rs 158 has been approved

Stoppage/extension of over 30 trains ensured at various railway stations

Report Card

MP: Arvind Sharma

Attendance in Lok Sabha: 205

Questions raised: 230

MPLADS Fund received: Rs 17cr

Fund utilisation: Nearly 100% (Rs 45,000 unused)

Development projects Many development projects have been executed in the past five years and several others are in the pipeline. —Dr Arvind Sharma, BJP MP Cong okayed, BJP opened Rohtak-Meham-Hansi-Hisar rail line and Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy were approved during the Congress regime. The BJP only inaugurated them, that too after years. — Deepender Hooda, Cong Rajya Sabha MP

