Constituency Watch - Sirsa: Duggal influence waning, Tanwar is BJP face

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, March 20
BJP MP Sunita Duggal, formerly an IRS officer, made her political debut in 2019, clinching victory in the Sirsa parliamentary seat with over three lakh votes. However, the recent decision by the BJP to replace her with former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar as the candidate in Sirsa indicates Duggal’s waning influence. Criticism from local residents has primarily stemmed from her perceived inaccessibility over the past five years.
Despite adopting Jiwan Nagar, Sanghar Sarishta and Bahauddin villages under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna, residents expressed disappointment, saying that promises had not been fulfilled. Residents of Sanghar Sarishta lamented the absence of basic amenities such as 24-hour electricity and water supply.
Similarly, residents of Jiwan Nagar and Bahauddin complained of unimplemented proposals and that Duggal rarely visited
the village.
The Sirsa parliamentary constituency comprises Sirsa, Rania, Ellenabad, Dabwali, Kalanwali of Sirsa district and Fatehabad, Ratia, Tohana district and the Narwana Assembly constituency of Jind district.
Duggal claimed that she had made announcements regarding 437 development works and expenditure worth Rs 17 crore, in which 182 development works in Sirsa district, 199 in Fatehabad, and 56 in Narwana were undertaken.
Of this, Rs 6.61 crore was spent in Sirsa, Rs 8.36 crore in Fatehabad, and Rs 2 crore in the Narwana Assembly constituency.
Duggal highlights her focus on infrastructure development, particularly in expanding railway facilities in the Sirsa constituency. Projects such as the expansion of Gorakhdham Express, Firozpur-Agartala Tripura Sundari Express, and Sirsa-Bathinda new rail service are underway. Additionally, efforts to enhance law enforcement, such as the creation of a police district in Dabwali to tackle drug abuse, are being pursued.
Some development works are pending in the district, including connecting Ellenabad to the Sirsa railway line. Work is also pending to connect Agroha to the Sirsa railway line from Hisar.
Development works at a glance
- Construction of bridge over the Ghaggar at Kalotha and Kuttabad villages
- Construction of underpasses at Khara Kheri, Badopal, Dhangad, and Dariyapur
- Dabwali was declared a police district for drug control
- Mega fruit parks started at Tejakhera, Aasakhera, and Chautala villages
Report Card
- MP: Sunita Duggal
- Attendance in Parliament: 100%
- Participated in debates: 49
- Spent 50 per cent of funds on improving facilities in schools
Challenged societal norms
In April 2023, I challenged societal norms by inviting women to participate in a ‘chaupal’ at Kalauda Khurd village in Narwana, breaking a 75-year-old tradition. — Sunita Duggal, BJP MP
Spent Rs 25 cr in my tenure
The efficacy of initiatives are mere claims. During my tenure, I spent Rs 25 crore on Sirsa’s development over 5 years. — Charanjeet Singh Rori, former MP
