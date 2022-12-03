Construct highway underpasses as per requirement: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala today directed officials to construct an underpass on the National Highways passing through villages as per the requirement to prevent accidents.

The Deputy CM was presiding over the meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India and the Public Works Department in Chandigarh. Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak was also present on this occasion.

Chautala said the people of Sacha Kheda village near Narwana and Muklan, Chaudhariwas, Sarsod, Bichpadi and Banbhori villages of Hisar district had complained that they had to go to the other side of the national highway passing through their village for all necessary work, which led to accidents and a lot of public money was lost. The residents of villages have urged that an underpass be constructed.

The Deputy CM has directed the National Highways Authority of India and the officials of the Public Works Department to take action in this regard so that there is no loss of life and property. Chautala took a feedback on the under-construction bypass road from Talwandi Rana village to Mirzapur Chowk near Hisar’s international airport and directed that owners of land (falling inside the bypass area) be compensated at the earliest. He said the construction of this bypass would directly connect NH-52 and NH-9. He said after the completion of this bypass, it would be easier to complete the ongoing development works at the airport within the stipulated period.

