Construct toilet near entrance to Rose Garden

PEOPLE urinate in the open in front of the main entrance of the Tau Devi Lal Rose Garden, which has been lying closed for several years. People working in the nearby Lawyers’ Chambers Complex have to face a lot of inconvenience as they have to pass through the spot while going to the parking lot. The district administration should get a toilet complex constructed at the spot at the earliest. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Untreated water being supplied in Rohtak

RESIDENTS of Dev Colony and adjoining areas are getting supply of untreated water. Officials concerned have claimed several times that bleaching powder required for chlorination is often out of stock. This poses a risk to the health of the residents. The department concerned should ensure regular and adequate availability of bleaching powder. —Dr SPS Dahiya, Rohtak

Monitor autorickshaw drivers flouting norms

Amajority of the autorickshaws running in the city don’t have valid documents. Besides, several autorickshaw drivers don’t possess a driving licence. Several vehicles can be observed carrying passengers in excess of the permitted limit. The administration should penalise drivers flouting the norms and impound their vehicles to prevent mishaps. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

